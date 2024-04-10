Man accused of murdering Christopher Tapp appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) - The man accused of murdering Christopher Tapp made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Daniel Rodimer is a former Nevada Republican Congressional candidate and retired world wrestling star.

Tapp was found dead in a Resorts World Hotel room last October and died at the hospital a few days later.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant report, Rodimer was heard saying to Tapp, "If you ever talk to my daughter again, I'll *** kill you" before two loud banging noises.

An arrest warrant for Rodimer was issued last month.

Rodimer is scheduled back in court on April 22.