Man accused of murdering Christopher Tapp appears in court
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) - The man accused of murdering Christopher Tapp made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.
Daniel Rodimer is a former Nevada Republican Congressional candidate and retired world wrestling star.
Tapp was found dead in a Resorts World Hotel room last October and died at the hospital a few days later.
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide.
According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant report, Rodimer was heard saying to Tapp, "If you ever talk to my daughter again, I'll *** kill you" before two loud banging noises.
An arrest warrant for Rodimer was issued last month.
Rodimer is scheduled back in court on April 22.