How does a man with a long criminal history keep getting out of jail?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Robert Flores, Jr. made Local News 8 headlines in December for assault. Then again in February for instigating a 3-hour standoff after officers tried to serve an active arrest warrant for stalking, violating a no-contact order, and witness intimidation. He is also the man who was arrested at the EconoLodge earlier this week after yet another standoff with police.

How is someone with a violent criminal history able to bond out of jail so quickly?

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal said the circumstances allowing Flores to bond out previously are a perfect storm.

"In this case, there was an unexpected windfall that allowed the defendant to have money,” Neal said. “And then we have an issue with bail bondsmen now who are potentially doing some kind of cut-rate percentages and working on payments for fees that are making individuals get these surety bonds with way too much ease. And that's what happened here. We had kind of the perfect storm," he said.

Neal said bond is typically set at an amount high enough to deter a defendant from getting out of jail before their next court date.

"But if the expectations suddenly shift and that's not doing its job because for example, a bail bondsman offering these kinds of cut rates, then that's where we get surprised by folks that are released on bond that we wouldn't normally expect to see," Neal said.

The bond for Flores is now set at $1 million. That's to ensure he does not harm the community while awaiting trial.

"I just viewed Flores as a very high risk to the community which he was and so I was very aggressive in getting him off the streets for sure," Neal said.

Chad Christensen is a former parole officer over Flores.

"Back then in '06, he already had a long record. He had been involved in a murder in Blackfoot, he was on parole for aggravated assault, meth charges, delivery charges, and other violent crimes on his record," Christensen said.

Christensen says little has changed with Flores since his last exchange nearly two decades ago.

"To be in a hotel room and cause this felony issue with the cops because you don't want to leave the hotel room, that's just him. His mentality is just he's a thug," Christensen said.

Despite his record, Flores is innocent until proven guilty in this case.

"We don't want pretrial publicity to affect our ability to have a fair trial here in Bonneville County. But the facts that are open to the public are those documents that have been filed so far that can kind of describe not only what happened, but also give a good timeline of how the bail worked in this particular point," Neal said.

Flores has been involved in three standoffs in just more than four months.

Idaho Falls Police Public Information officer Jessica Clements said the standoff on April 8 differed from the last two standoffs because officers did not intend to arrest Flores. They were simply trying to enforce an eviction from the hotel, but this time, it ended with Flores shooting at police.

Flores is facing six counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for Monday's incident.