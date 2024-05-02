Montana man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl through Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 34-year-old Libby, Mont. man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Thursday.

According to court records, Quinn Michael Brockman was pulled over in the Coeur d’Alene area while traveling through Idaho with more than 216 grams of fentanyl pills he had recently acquired in the Seattle area. Based on the quantity involved, law enforcement’s investigation, and Brockman’s own statements, the pills had been acquired for the purpose of reselling in Montana.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Brockman to serve three years of supervised release upon the completion of his prison sentence. Brockman pleaded guilty in August 2023.

Fentanyl continues to plague communities throughout the country and these two cases are prime examples of its far-reaching effects. Addiction to fentanyl was a contributing factor behind both of these cases.

“I am grateful for our collaboration with ISP and all law enforcement in North Idaho to remove fentanyl dealers from our state,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Together, we are committed to addressing the fentanyl problem affecting the health of our communities.”