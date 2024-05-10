Twin Falls man arrested for sexual exploitation of child

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 21-old Dylan Ray on Tuesday for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

“Our ICAC Unit has worked diligently to build partnerships with law enforcement and prosecutors which helps us to identify and arrest predators in every corner of Idaho,” Attorney General Labrador said. “Getting those who exploit children out of our communities is a top priority for my office.”

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, Rupert Police Department/ K9 and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, assisted the Idaho ICAC Task Force with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.