Redfish Lake recreation complex to reopen in phases

STANLEY, Idaho (SNRA News Release) — The Redfish Lake recreation complex on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area will reopen in phases beginning Friday, July 26, through Tuesday, July 30.

The complex is currently closed by emergency order due to the Bench Lake Fire, which started one mile west of the lake July 11.

“Stanley thrives on a tourism and recreation economy dependent, in part, on Redfish Lake visitation,” said SNRA Ranger Kirk Flannigan. “We want to do all we can to limit the impact of our fire response efforts on local businesses.”

The complex reopened 8 a.m. today for employees. The complex will reopen for visitors in phases to ensure an orderly return to normal operations at complex facilities:

Sunday – Redfish Lake Lodge will open to guests with existing reservations, and Mystic Saddles Outfitters will resume operations. Guests of the lodge and the outfitter will be allowed entry into the recreation complex.

Monday – Campers with existing reservations will be allowed to enter the recreation complex.

Tuesday – The complex will open to the general public.

The emergency closure order and map will be updated later Friday and will include modifications to the closure area and any additional restrictions that apply to those visiting the complex.