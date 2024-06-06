Jefferson County sees increase in burglaries

Jefferson County, IDAHO (KIFI) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a recent increase in burglaries.

According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post, most of these burglaries involved unlocked vehicles, garages, and sheds.

It's a good reminder to lock your vehicles, home and any outbuildings that might have valuable things in them.

If you have any information that might help their investigation, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch at 208-745-9210, option 7. In emergency cases, call 911 immediately.