Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Construction crews concerned about tool thefts

This construction site in Archer was found robbed Monday morning
Local News 8
This construction site in Archer was found robbed Monday morning
By
today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:53 PM

ARCHER, Idaho (KIFI) - Grant Belnap of H. C. Construction went to work at a construction site Monday morning to find an unwanted surprise. 

“[I] looked over at my trailer and saw that one of the doors was hanging wide open. So I walked over and got an eyeful of no tools sitting at the end of my trailer, where there's supposed to be a lot,” Belnap said.

Belnap believes someone had used a heavy object to break the lock and steal the tools.

"An air compressor, nail guns, skill saws...just a bunch of our tools are now gone. I totaled up last night, and [the amount of tools stolen] was somewhere in the realm of ten grand,” Belnap said.

Belnap filed a police report and said the police told him there have been a few similar thefts in Madison and Fremont County.

If you have any information that could help police track down construction site thieves, contact your local police.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content