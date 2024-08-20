Construction crews concerned about tool thefts

ARCHER, Idaho (KIFI) - Grant Belnap of H. C. Construction went to work at a construction site Monday morning to find an unwanted surprise.

“[I] looked over at my trailer and saw that one of the doors was hanging wide open. So I walked over and got an eyeful of no tools sitting at the end of my trailer, where there's supposed to be a lot,” Belnap said.

Belnap believes someone had used a heavy object to break the lock and steal the tools.

"An air compressor, nail guns, skill saws...just a bunch of our tools are now gone. I totaled up last night, and [the amount of tools stolen] was somewhere in the realm of ten grand,” Belnap said.

Belnap filed a police report and said the police told him there have been a few similar thefts in Madison and Fremont County.

If you have any information that could help police track down construction site thieves, contact your local police.