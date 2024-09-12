Skip to Content
Bryan Kohberger’s trial to move to Ada County, new judge assigned

Bryan Kohberger, pictured in the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, in June, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.
August Frank/Pool/Reuters
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Supreme Court announced they have will move Bryan Kohbergers murder case to Ada County with a new judge.

Kohberger is facing charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

The order says District Judge Steven Hippler of the Fourth Judicial Disrict is assigned to the case.

It also says Kohberger should be transferred to the Ada County Jail.

The change comes days after a Latah County judge granted Kohberger's request to change the venue of the trial.

Curtis Jackson

