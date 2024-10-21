Thomas Creech makes last minute plea for delay of execution

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Convicted killer, Thomas Creech, is asking the Idaho State Supreme Court for more time to make an appeal before his scheduled execution.

Creech has filed for a stay of execution to "alleviate the extreme time limitation and allow for his appeal...to be fully, fairly, and meaningfully developed, briefed, argued, and considered by the court."

Last week, Fourth District Judge Jason Scott issued a new death warrant scheduling Creech’s execution for November 13, of this year.

This comes after I-DOC announced new protocols for lethal injection executions in Idaho.

Creech was originally set to be executed 8 months ago, but that stopped when the medical team could *not establish i-v access.

In response to Creech's motion, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador asks the court to deny Creech's motion for a stay of execution and allow the Department of Correction to move forward with the execution on November 13.

