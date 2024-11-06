Stay of execution ordered for death row inmate Thomas Creech

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A Federal Judge has ordered the stay of execution for Thomas Creech.

Creech was scheduled to be executed on November 13.

The Department of Corrections said in a new release that it received the order because, "Under the Order, the Court determined Mr. Creech is entitled to a ruling on the merits of his Federal habeas claims, and the court needs additional time to fully consider the claims raised. The briefing to be submitted in this case will not be completed until November 29, 2024."

They said Creech has been returned to his previous housing assignment in J-Block and execution preparation have been suspended.

This comes after a failed execution of Creech in February when the medical team administering lethal injection could not find a usable vein.

A new death warrant was issued in October for the November 13th execution. Creech's attorneys filed a request to the Federal asking for a stay until his appeal could be fully developed and finalized.

Creech was convicted of killing two people in Valley County in 1974 and sentenced to death row. But after an appeal, that sentence was reduced to life in prison. Less than 10 years later, however, he was convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death with a sock full of batteries, and he was again sentenced to death in 1983.

