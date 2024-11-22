Teen arrested for leaving baby inside Safe Haven Box

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - An 18-year-old girl has been arrested for not reporting the death of an infant placed inside a Safe Haven Box in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Police said Angel N. Newberry, of Twin Falls was arrested in Twin Falls after an investigation into the infant's death. She was arrested on a warrant for failing to report a death to law enforcement officials and coroner.

The infant was discovered inside the Safe Haven Box located at Grove Creek Medical on October 13, 2024. "The Safe Haven Box is intended to safely and anonymously allow custodial parents to surrender a newborn under 30 days old without legal repercussions, provided the child is unharmed," Blackfoot Police reported in a news release Friday. "Unfortunately, the placement of a harmed or deceased infant is not protected under this system or Idaho law."

Newberry was booked in the Bingham County Jail.

Blackfoot Police said no further information will be released about the case at this time.