Search underway for missing inmate who walked away from job

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Department of Corrections is looking for a man who walked away from his job on Monday morning. .

According to a news release, Kevin Pippin was last seen at work at 8 a.m. on Monday. He was a resident of the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.

The release didn't say where he worked.

Kevin Pippin seen Monday morning at his job.

Pippin, 41, is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing black pants, black hooded sweatshirt, and a black coat.

Pippin’s record includes convictions for burglary in Kootenai County. He was eligible for parole on November 6, 2025. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on November 6, 2030.

They said anyone with information about Pippin’s whereabouts should call 911.