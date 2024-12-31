Skip to Content
New Year's Eve fight leads to man getting stabbed

By
today at 6:15 PM
Published 6:26 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A fight between multiple teens and young adults resulted in one person being stabbed.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Robison Drive around 4:30 p.m. One adult man was found with a knife wound. He was taken to the hospital they said with non-life threatening injury.

Deputies detained several witnesses an adult man who stabbed the victim.

The investigation continues into what caused the fight and who was involved.

Curtis Jackson

