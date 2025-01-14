Wife shoots husband after he threatens to kill her in Irwin

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a fight between a husband and wife that ended up in a shooting.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Rattlesnake Road in Irwin just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The sheriff's office said the 47-year-old woman told officers her 49-year-old husband had been threatening to kill her throughout the day and they eventually began arguing in the evening.

She told deputies she attempted to call 911 during their argument, but her husband took the phone away and began choking her. She told them she eventually was able to get a handgun and shot him. He was shot in the upper chest.

The husband is being treated at the hospital for his injuries. Their names have not been released.