WATCH LIVE: Hearing to lift gag order on Bryan Kohberger murder case

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)— A judge in Boise will hear arguments for a gag order to be lifted in the Bryan Kohberger murder case.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students on July 2.

A media coalition is requesting that the court lift the gag order in the case.

The order has barred those involved from speaking publicly since Kohberger’s arrest to protect the jury process.

But now that there won’t be a trial, prosecutors say they no longer oppose lifting it.

The coalition argues it’s time to open sealed records and restore transparency.

The court hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 17.

