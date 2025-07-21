President Trump weighs in on Bryan Kohberger plea deal

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the upcoming Bryan Kohberger sentencing. View Post

In a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month, Kohberger admitted to killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

"These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders," Trump continued. "These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered."

"People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened," Trump wrote. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Kohberger's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. MT.