Suspect taken into custody following standoff with police in Chubbuck

today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:20 AM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Police in Chubbuck say a man was taken into custody following a standoff Sunday.

Joshua Dahlinghaus, 36, is being held in the Bannock County Jail.

Around 11:49 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Extended Stay Pocatello hotel after reports of a fight and a gun threat.

Police said teh suspect allegedly held a woman hostage and pointed a possible BB gun at another.

The southeast Idaho STAR team rescued the woman, but Dahlinghaus had fled.

A warrant was issued for Felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor.

