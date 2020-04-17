Updates on local school district’s status

Education

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials have extended the statewide school closure because of COVID-19 through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted.

You can read more about the minimum criteria for schools to use in deciding whether to resume normal operations HERE.

Here is what local school districts have decided to do:

Bonneville School District 93

Bonneville School District 93 has updated its school closure until the end of the year along with competency-based learning for students, changes to grading practices, meals for students, and graduation. You can read more about that HERE.

Jefferson School District 251

The Jefferson School District Board of Trustees has determined to continue with distance learning until the end of the school year (June 4), because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted to continue remote learning for the duration of the school year in a special meeting held Tuesday to discuss recommendations regarding COVID-19. You can read more about this HERE.

Idaho Falls School District 91

Idaho Falls School District 91 will not have an update until Wednesday, April 22.

Sugar-Salem School District 332

Sugar-Salem School District 332 will continue holding classes online only until the end of the school year (May 22).

Madison School District 321

Madison School District 321 will be adhering to the amended stay home orders from Governor Little that is in effect until April 30 by extending the soft closure for students. The district still has every hope of getting students back in class to finish the 2019-2020 school year. The district says if students are eventually allowed to go back to school, parents will have the choice to keep their children home without academic penalty. They will continue to update students and parents as soon as they have more information.