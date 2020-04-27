State Board of Education to meet Monday

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. (MDT).

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s Facebook page here.

If the livestream has technical difficulties, you can listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895.

Agenda items include:

Update on federal CARES Act funding both for public K-12 and higher education

Discuss intended uses of Governor Brad Little’s Emergency Education Relief Fund

You can view the agenda and meeting materials are posted on the State Board of Education website.