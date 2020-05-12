Pocatello Mayoral scholarship recipients announced

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship” recipients have been selected.

The scholarship program awarded five students with two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University.

The students, their high schools, and planned fields of study are:

Deja Revere – New Horizon High School – Forensic Science

Kayden Cummings – Grace Lutheran High School – Physician’s Assistant

Mariana Vera – Century High School – Anthropology

Raquel Martin – Highland High School – Special Education or Social Work

Sophia Eagle (Martin) – New Horizon High School – Welding

“We had 22 graduating seniors apply for the scholarship, and I can tell you the quality of the applications was incredible,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “These five students stood out, though, and we are excited to award Deja, Kayden, Mariana, Raquel and Sophia with scholarships. They have specific visions for their futures, and we are honored to be part of their journey.”

Applications were reviewed by the Mayoral Scholarship Committee with consideration given to the applicant’s personal higher learning goals, financial need and possible impediments to higher education.