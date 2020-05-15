General Authority to speak in online BYU-Idaho commencement

Education

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Brigham Young University-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement service to celebrate and recognize Winter Semester 2020 graduates.

Elder Craig C. Christensen, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address the 2,458 graduates on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. MDT HERE.

The university will award 1,947 bachelor’s degrees and 511 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,512 are women and 946 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,720 of this semester’s graduates, while 717 of the graduates are online students, and 572 of those graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.

Christensen has served as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since October 5, 2002. At the time of his call he was serving as a member of the Fifth Quorum of the Seventy in the Utah South Area. Elder Christensen became Area President of the Utah areas on August 1, 2018. He previously served as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy from 2012 to 2018, with supervisory responsibilities in various areas of the Church.