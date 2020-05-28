D91 extends Grab ‘n Go Program through June 30
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The school year is coming to an end, but Idaho Falls School District 91’s Grab 'n Go Breakfast/Lunch program will continue through June 30.
Beginning Monday, June 1, meals will be provided from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at seven different schools:
- Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9th St.
- Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S. Blvd
- A.H. Bush Elementary School, 380 W. Anderson
- Dora Erickson Elementary School, 940 Garfield
- Temple View Elementary School, 1500 Scorpius
- Eagle Rock Middle School, 2020 Pancheri
- Emerson High School, 335 5th St.
In addition, meals are being provided Monday through Friday at Sunnyside Acres from 9:15 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and at Sunset trailer court from 9: 50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.
Each Grab ‘n Go meal includes a breakfast and a lunch. The meals are free to children ages 1 to 18. Parents, guardians and/or older siblings can pick up meals without the children actually being present.
