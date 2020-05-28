D91 extends Grab ‘n Go Program through June 30

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The school year is coming to an end, but Idaho Falls School District 91’s Grab 'n Go Breakfast/Lunch program will continue through June 30.

Beginning Monday, June 1, meals will be provided from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at seven different schools:

Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9 th St.

St. Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S. Blvd

A.H. Bush Elementary School, 380 W. Anderson

Dora Erickson Elementary School, 940 Garfield

Temple View Elementary School, 1500 Scorpius

Eagle Rock Middle School, 2020 Pancheri

Emerson High School, 335 5th St.

In addition, meals are being provided Monday through Friday at Sunnyside Acres from 9:15 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and at Sunset trailer court from 9: 50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

Each Grab ‘n Go meal includes a breakfast and a lunch. The meals are free to children ages 1 to 18. Parents, guardians and/or older siblings can pick up meals without the children actually being present.