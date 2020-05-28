Idaho Falls High School celebrates graduation at the Drive-In

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls High School honored their Seniors at the Motor Vu Drive-In on Thursday night.

Students were glad they got something to celebrate on their last day of their Senior year.

"You know, it's kind of hard," Dallin Soelber said. "Our Senior year was kind of messed up and I'm glad we can actually have graduation and do stuff with our friends."

"I'm pretty excited," Justin Timmins said. "It's not what I expected at all. It's kind of weird to just go driving and just kind of sit there and not get to walk the stage at all. I've watched my siblings, some of my siblings do that, so it's just different for me."

"You know, the first day of school being canceled, I don't think anyone saw it coming," Tyler Cheney said. "I would say now it's kind of a good thing because sitting in an auditorium for a really long time and waiting for all of that to be over would be kind of killer. But now I can just chill with my family and whoever I want."