ISU to resume in-person instruction, adjusts fall schedule

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University announced plans to resume full campus operations for the Fall 2020 semester, which will include in-person instruction.

The University will also adjust the fall academic calendar to ensure all face-to-face instruction has been completed by Tuesday, Nov. 24, two days before Thanksgiving.

Following Thanksgiving, the University will have one week of online final exams Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. The start date for the fall semester will remain Monday, Aug. 17. This adjustment to the calendar will allow ISU to complete all face-to-face instruction before late fall, when projections in our neighboring states suggest greater prevalence of general illness and perhaps an increased threat from COVID-19.

The revised schedule has no impact on federal or accreditation requirements.

Classes will be moved into larger meeting places for increased social distancing, and some will make use of hybrid in-person and online models. Committees and University health officials are also creating specific guidelines and protocols for safety on campus and in the classroom. Housing will also reopen in the fall for residential students, setting aside adequate space for self-quarantine if needed.

“We have spent the last several weeks looking ahead to the future and preparing to safely welcome our students back to campus back in the fall,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “Idaho State has plans in place to protect our campus community while, at the same time, fulfilling our core mission of education.”

To prepare for the fall semester, the University commissioned four committees to develop plans for students, employees and the community returning to campus in August. Committees are focusing on developing tools and resources for instruction, student and campus services, employee operations and community services.

Throughout summer and fall, these committees will continue to develop the tools and resources to help the University move through its staged reopening plan.

The University will also be ready to transition back to distance-based instruction if the need arises, Satterlee said.

“Things might be slightly different than what we are used to,” Satterlee said, “but we will persevere and continue our mission and accept these challenges. We have proven that we are nimble and adaptable. We are looking forward to welcoming the Bengal community home again.”