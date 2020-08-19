D91 Board to discuss delaying start of school during special meeting Thursday

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Compass Academy Auditorium to discuss modifying the 2020-21 school calendar and delaying the start of school until Sept. 8.

In accordance with Idaho Code 35-510, the board chair can call a special meeting.

“As I have had time to reflect, there are new unknowns at play,” D91 Board Chair Lara Hill said. “There is the extraordinary special legislative session slated for next week, recent changes to EIPH’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and changing enrollment numbers because of the overwhelming response to the D91Online Academy, and these items lend themselves to additional decision making.”

The only item on the agenda will be the discussion and action item about modifying the 2020-21 school calendar. T

he district plans to stream the meeting, but the board will not be taking public input on Thursday.

Any changes to the school calendar will not impact athletic schedules.

“I recognize many things could have been handled differently during the Aug. 12 meeting,” she said. “It is clear our community is divided. We have received hundreds of emails about the difficult decisions we made at that meeting. Each of those letters has added its own perspective to an ever-evolving, complex and impossible situation.”

The Board of Trustees is tentatively planning another special meeting on Aug. 31.