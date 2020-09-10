D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme announced Thursday the district will stay in Phase 2 next week (Sept. 14 to Sept. 18).
Monday is a teacher collaboration day, so elementary students do not have school. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
The district will hold a D93 Live Chat Thursday at 8 p.m. Click here to join the conversation.
You can view Superintendent Woolstenhulme's full letter below.
Next week, our schools will be staying in Phase 2. Monday is a teacher collaboration day.
Elementary students: No school on Monday.
Meals will be available for curbside pick from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the D93 Warehouse (2400 N Hitt Road)
Please complete this order form: http://d93.org/ordermeals. Orders must be submitted by 9:00 am on Friday.
Middle school students: 2-hour online learning day
Optional attendance at schools from 8:40 am - 12:40 pm. Lunch served at the school.
High school students: 4-hour online learning day
Optional attendance at school from 8:40 am - 12:40 pm. Lunch served at the school.
Please go to http://d93.org/update to read more about the precautions we are asking everyone to take and the schedule for next week.
The key precautions include:
Actively monitoring for symptoms of COVID including checking temperatures before leaving for school
Please keep children home if they have any new or unexplained symptoms
Staff members are also expected to stay home with any new or unexplained symptoms
Maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from students and staff members whenever possible
Wearing a face mask whenever physical distancing is not being maintained
We will also hold a D93 Live Chat with our families tonight at 8 pm. Please go to www.facebook.com/bjsd93/ to join the conversation.
Thank you for your support and cooperation. Together, we can keep our schools open and our staff and students healthy and safe.
Sincerely,
Scott Woolstenhulme
Superintendent
Comments