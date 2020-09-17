D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Sept. 21 through Sept. 25).
On Monday, K through sixth grade will have a regular school day. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
The chart below shows the number of students and staff who have been quarantined due to being in close contact with confirmed cases at school.
