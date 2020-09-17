D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

Education

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Sept. 21 through Sept. 25).

On Monday, K through sixth grade will have a regular school day. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

The chart below shows the number of students and staff who have been quarantined due to being in close contact with confirmed cases at school.

You can view more information HERE.