D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Sept. 28 through Oct. 2).

On Monday, K through sixth grade schools are closed for a teacher collaboration day. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district has had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

Bonneville HS (5)

Sandcreek (2)

Thunder Ridge HS (2)

Falls Valley

Summit Hills

Transportation

Discovery

Rocky Mountain (2)

Fairview (3)

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

