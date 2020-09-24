D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Sept. 28 through Oct. 2).
On Monday, K through sixth grade schools are closed for a teacher collaboration day. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
This week, the district has had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:
- Bonneville HS (5)
- Sandcreek (2)
- Thunder Ridge HS (2)
- Falls Valley
- Summit Hills
- Transportation
- Discovery
- Rocky Mountain (2)
- Fairview (3)
The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.
