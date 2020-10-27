Students compete in food drive to help local families

Education

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local charter schools are going head to head this month in a competitive food drive to collect food that will benefit families right here in Idaho Falls through the Community Food Basket.

White Pine Charter School, STEM Academy and American Heritage have stepped up to the challenge.

Students have donated more than 6,000 cans of food so far.

“Food donations are at an all time low in the area and the demand is higher as a direct result of the current pandemic," said Heather Smith, school Community Outreach Coordinator.

She said this is a way to get students involved in a fun competition with a positive impact on the community.

So far, Mr. Olsen’s 3rd grade class is in the lead with 860 cans.

“I was not expecting this amazing response from our families,” WPCS Principal Ken Graham said. “Our parents are very engaged and I just have to thank all of them for this joint effort."

The food drive started on Oct. 1 and will end on Oct. 30.

The Community Food Basket's goal is to collect 120,000 pounds of food for Idaho Falls in the month of October that will provide almost 93,000 meals.