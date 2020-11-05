Provost Woodworth-Ney announces plans to leave ISU

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Executive Vice President and Provost Laura Woodworth-Ney announced her plans to leave Idaho State University and pursue other career opportunities.

Woodworth-Ney was named Idaho State University's Executive Vice President and Provost in August 2016. Prior to that, she served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, a position she assumed in June 2013. She was also an associate vice president in Academic Affairs.

“Laura’s contributions to this University are numerous and critical,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said. “I can say unequivocally that Laura has demonstrated truly exemplary leadership that will have a lasting impact on this institution. But more than that, Laura’s leadership has a resounding impact on the entire system of education in Idaho. We have been so fortunate to have her steady, thoughtful, and compassionate approach in the role of our provost. I, personally, have been greatly honored to work alongside her.”

University leadership will hold discussions with faculty in the near future to prepare the launch of a national search for her replacement. An interim provost has not yet been publicly named.

Her last day at the University will be mid-January 2021.