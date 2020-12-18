Superintendent Ybarra announces new SDE transportation director

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Kyle Rahn, a law enforcement officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in Boise, will join the State Department of Education Dec. 30 as Director of Student Transportation, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Friday.

“Getting students to school safely and efficiently is a vital part of our K-12 education system, and I am excited to welcome Kyle Rahn to lead the state’s student transportation program,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “He has the leadership skills, energy and management experience to help determine strategies and wisely use state transportation funding and resources.”

As a law enforcement officer for the VA, Rahn served on the agency’s COVID-19 response team, involved with policy enforcement, traffic control, volunteers and other aspects of maintaining a safe environment.

He has served the U.S. Coast Guard in active and reserve capacities for the past 15 years, most recently as Lead Safety Officer managing law enforcement and search and rescue cases at Station Lake Tahoe.

Rahn holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Administration from the University of Phoenix and expects to complete his master’s degree in Business Administration from Boise State University in March 2021.

As director, Rahn will oversee reimbursing districts and charter schools for student transportation costs, determine strategic use of funds and resources, and suggest effective solutions for transportation issues.

Rahn will replace Derek Newland, who is retiring effective Jan. 8, 2021.