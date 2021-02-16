PCSD25 online kindergarten registration begins Monday

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year will begin online starting Monday, February 22.

To register online, visit www.sd25.us and click on the "KINDERGARTEN/NEW STUDENT REGISTRATION" button located on the district homepage or click HERE.

To complete the registration process, parents are encouraged to take their child to their neighborhood school on August 5 between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. where each child will participate in a brief screening and receive a welcome packet.

Children who will be five-years-old on or before September 1, 2021 are eligible to register for kindergarten. Required materials for registration include the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence.

Spring registration helps PCSD 25 make plans for placement of students and provides parents information about the school and kindergarten program.

If you have any questions, please contact your neighborhood school or the District Office at 208-235-3206.