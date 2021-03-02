Local author visit Blackfoot school to encourage reading

Education

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A local author took time to answer questions about her new children's book series with students from Stalker Elementary in Blackfoot Tuesday.

Morgan Beck of Blackfoot was invited to be part of the school's celebration of Dr. Seuss Reading Across America Day by sharing how she became a published author.

She just released her first book in a series of 10 called "Into The Lighthouse."

The students were able to meet a published author and learn how she was inspired to write a book series.

When asked what inspired her to write a book, she said it was a similar event as when she was in elementary school.

"They did a similar thing as a competition and he signed my book and that inspired me that someday I would want my own book and be able to do this, So that was exciting," Beck said.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students were able to take home a copy of her book as well.