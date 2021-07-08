Little appoints Bill Gilbert to State Board of Education

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Bill Gilbert of Boise to the State Board of Education.

“As the co-chair of my ‘Our Kids, Idaho’s Future’ task force, which led to more than $225 million in additional funds toward educator salaries by expanding the career ladder, Bill demonstrated his commitment to strengthening public education in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “As a businessman and community leader, Bill brings a perspective that will benefit Idaho’s kids because he is keenly aware of what employers are seeking in a prepared and fully-equipped work force. Education remains my top priority, and I am pleased Bill accepted this position. His insights will help shape Idaho’s education system for the better.”

A native Idahoan, Gilbert is cofounder of Caprock, a multi-family office investment advisor, overseeing more than $7 billion in client assets.

Gilbert serves on the board of Idaho Business for Education and was appointed co-chair of the ‘Our Kids, Idaho’s Future’ task force by Governor Little in 2019. Gilbert is also chairman of the board of directors of the St. Luke’s Health Foundation and serves on the St. Luke’s Health System Finance and Investment Committee. He served on the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) Council and was chairman of its investment committee.

Gilbert is a former Chairman of the Board and Emeritus Director of the University of Idaho Foundation. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in Finance. He is a graduate of Borah High School.

“This is an important time for public education in Idaho, and I look forward to continuing to press ahead with the work that began two years ago,” Gilbert said. “At that time, we could not have imagined what was to come for our students, parents, and educators mere months after the K-12 task force completed its work. Coming out of the pandemic, we need to be focused on closing the gaps in student achievement, accelerating learning in our schools, and continuing our momentum in areas such as early literacy and college and career readiness.”

Seven of the eight voting members of the State Board of Education are appointed by the Governor for five-year terms. The eighth voting member is the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Gilbert replaces Andy Scoggin, whose term on the board ended on July 1, 2021.