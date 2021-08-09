Marshall Public Library collecting supplies for in-need students

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you’re out shopping for school supplies for your student this year, the staff at the Marshall Public Library are hoping you’ll consider picking up a few extra items for students in need.

The staff at the library are collecting general toiletry items and school supplies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 supply pantry. From August 9 through September 11, library staff will be collecting:

Toiletry items

Shampoo

Soap

Lotion

Deodorant

Towels

Washcloths

Combs

Feminine hygiene products

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Disposable razors

Shaving gel

School supplies

Pencils

Notebook Paper

Folders

Pens

Crayons

Watercolor sets

Highlighters

Markers

Colored pencils

Rulers

“Every item donated makes a difference for kids who need just a little extra assistance to succeed in school,” said Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor at the Marshall Public Library. “We're fortunate because people in Pocatello are always generous about helping each other out, and picking up an extra package of pencils or an extra tube of toothpaste is an easy and affordable way for many of us to give.”

New and unopened goods will be accepted at the first-floor checkout desk at the library, 113 South Garfield Avenue. Items past their expiration date will not be accepted.

For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org.