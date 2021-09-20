WDE seeks public input on proposed Fine and Performing Arts Content and Performance Standards

Education

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Education is collecting public input on proposed changes to the 2022 Wyoming Fine and Performing Arts Content and Performance Standards at the request of the State Board of Education (SBE). The collected input will be shared with the SBE.

To provide input, review the 2022 Wyoming Fine and Performing Arts Content and Performance Standards. Written or verbal input can be provided through the following options:

Complete the Fine and Performing Arts Standards Public Survey by 11:59 p.m. on November 3, 2021.

Attend the virtual Public Input Meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. MST on Monday, October 11, 2021. (click link to Join Zoom Meeting or call in at 346-248-7799 and enter Meeting ID: 972-4048-7034).

Attend the virtual Public Input Meeting from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. MST on Thursday, October 14, 2021. (click link to Join Zoom Meeting or call in at 346-248-7799 and enter Meeting ID: 978-3579-4572).

The proposed standards provide for 11 standards in five disciplines: dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts. The changes were developed by a review committee of 30 members, including educators, business members, community members, and a parent.