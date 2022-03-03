Skip to Content
Rigby High School Student Council brings home award

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby High School Student Council traveled to Boise for the state leadership conference. 

There were only three awards given out to over 33 student councils in the state,and Rigby High School brought home one of those competitive and coveted awards. 

In the awards ceremony, they were described as being the council that was: “professional in appearance and actions; focused, attentive, engaged and classy.”  

Student Council Advisor, Holly Mickelsen, received the Advisor of the Year Award for our region.

