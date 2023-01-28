Skip to Content
Education
By
New
January 27, 2023 6:29 PM
Published 8:00 AM

Spring 2023 U of I undergraduate enrollment rises 3.5%

University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up.

Undergraduate enrollment increased 3.5% to 6,505 over Spring 2022. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,929 from Spring 2022’s enrollment of 1,938. Overall, enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375.

Dual credit enrollment is not yet finalized but is expected to have grown.

The enrollment numbers are great news after a difficult fall semester during which four students were killed in an off-campus house.

“Our Vandals are resilient and strong. I have talked to many who are even more determined to succeed after the events of the fall,” President Scott Green said.

Article Topic Follows: Education
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content