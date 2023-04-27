Jefferson School District 251 receives school safety award

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jefferson County School District recently won recognition for Excellence in School Safety and Student Wellness.

It was one of nine districts in the nation to receive this award from Navigate 360 for National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

This award comes as a symbol of progress and strengthened protocols, especially after the 2021 Rigby Middle School shooting.

District Superintendent Chad Martin acknowledged teachers and staff were willing to have uncomfortable conversations and stretch themselves with changes to policy and procedures to help the community heal.