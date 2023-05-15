State Board of Education approves first tuition increase in 4 years

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Board of Education on Monday approved resident undergraduate tuition increases for Idaho’s four-year institutions for the first time since spring 2019.

After holding tuition flat for three consecutive academic years, Monday’s Board action means tuition and fees for the 2023/24 academic year will increase by 5% at the University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University. At Lewis-Clark State College, the increase will be 5.6%.

State Board records show over the last 10 years, the average percentage change in tuition and fees has been 2.9%.

Even with Monday’s approved increase, when adjusted for inflation, the average cost of tuition and fees at the four-year institutions have actually decreased 10% since fall 2020.

The institutions cited those inflationary costs, increased utility costs, employee merit pay increases and higher health insurance premiums as justifications for their requests.

“Idaho still has one of the least expensive average resident tuition rates in the entire nation,” State Board President Dr. Linda Clark said. “I commend our institutions for how they have managed their budgets without raising tuition these past few years. Our presidents brought conservative tuition and fee requests to us for consideration. With high inflationary and other increased costs, our Board believes the requests were reasonable and warranted.”

Yearly tuition and fees at the four-year institutions for academic year 2023/24 are set as follows:

University of Idaho - $8,816 - $420 increase over last year

Boise State University - $8,782 - $418 increase over last year

Idaho State University - $8,356 - $398 increase over last year

Lewis-Clark State College - $7,388 - $392 increase over last year

In other actions the Board approved merit pay increases for the institution presidents. Their FY24 salaries are as follows: