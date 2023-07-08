State Department of Ed welcomes new Special Education director

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is welcoming a new Director of Special Education as previous director Julie Mead transitions into her new role with the Caldwell School District.

“I’m very pleased that Chynna Hirasaki has agreed to bring her leadership, dedication to community and experience serving students both in and out of the classroom to the State Department of Education,” Chief Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell said. “I’m confident that she will seamlessly transition into a role that is of vital importance to both our educational partners and the students and families of Idaho.”

Hirasaki is entering her 17th year in the field of education. She is native of Bear Lake, Idaho and is a graduate of Bear Lake High School. Hirasaki competed in several high school sports and earned a collegiate athletic scholarship to play softball at BYU-Hawaii, where she completed her bachelor’s degree. She then went on to earn her master’s degree in Special Education from Western Governor’s University and an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Northwest Nazarene University.

Hirasaki has worked in several capacities throughout her career, including as a general education teacher in Hawaii, as a special education teacher in both Bear Lake and Gooding and as a consulting teacher for the Mountain Home School District. She was also the Director of Special Services at Canyon-Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) and at the Caldwell School District.

“I’m confident that Chynna brings the background and proven dedication that are needed for this position,” Cantrell said. “We appreciate her willingness to commit to Idaho education by filling this very important role and we wish Julie Mead all of the best as she transitions to another chapter of her career.”