Local teachers receive $10,000 donation and supply kits

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - New numbers show more than 92% of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase school supplies.

Teachers often spend their own money to equip their students.

Wackerli Subaru is aiming to curb that burden on families and teachers.

Wackerli surprised teachers and administrators at Dora Erickson Elementary School in Idaho Falls Tuesday with $10,000 and school supply kits to benefit more than 500 students.

"But on top of that, we actually are going to be donating $50 for every new car purchased at Subaru this month for incidentals, things that maybe the school needs. That is going to be covered through AdoptAClassroom.org. So that's that's why we're here and that's what we were doing. And hopefully we surprised everybody. And it feels like maybe it was a good surprise," Wackerli Subaru delivery specialist Chad Mahoney said.

The surprise is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative.