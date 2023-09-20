Critchfield announces sponsor for Idaho Teacher of the Year Award

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield has announced the addition of a corporate sponsor for the state’s annual Teacher of the Year program.

CapEd Credit Union has agreed to become the first-ever title sponsor.

The Boise-based financial institution has a rich history of supporting Idaho educators. It was formed in 1936 by 13 Boise teachers and has grown to include a membership of more than 100,000. While the non-profit cooperative was founded by teachers, anyone is eligible for membership. Critchfield approached CapEd in May to discuss how a partnership to highlight Idaho’s education community could work.

“This made so much sense from the beginning,” Critchfield said. “This is an Idaho institution built by teachers more than 80 years ago, and one that continues to support educators all across the state. I’m thrilled CapEd Credit Union heard our message and was willing to step up to support this program that celebrates these critical professionals in our schools.”

Idaho’s Teacher of the Year program has existed largely unchanged since the 1990s. CapEd’s investment will allow the Idaho Department of Education to update and modernize the program so it can properly tout Idaho educators and their work.

“Idaho was long overdue for a refresh on its Teacher of the Year program,” Critchfield said. “When I took office in January, I was made aware of its deficiencies and it immediately became a priority. We made exactly one call and CapEd was on board right away.”

CapEd President/CEO Todd Erickson says the sponsorship of the program was a natural continuation of the company’s mission to support Idaho education.

“The Teacher of the Year is an exciting opportunity for CapEd to continue our legacy of supporting Idaho’s education community,” he said. “We are pleased to partner with Superintendent Critchfield to highlight excellence in Idaho’s teaching profession. We were started by teachers for teachers; today we welcome all to enjoy our excellent member service and financial products for individuals, organizations and businesses while joining us in supporting the education community.”

CapEd Credit Union will serve as title sponsor for the next four years. Idaho’s 2024 CapEd Teacher of the Year will be awarded later this year.