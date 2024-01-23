SD25 Education Foundation’s $6,000 scholarship opportunity open for applications

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The School District 25 Education Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship for the Class of 2024.

With a total potential value of $6,000, the scholarship award is for $3,000 per year for two years to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at anaccredited two-year, four-year or vocational school.

Criteria must be met to renew the scholarship for the second year. Scholarships may be deferred for up to two years.

The Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship will fund two renewable $3,000 scholarships for eligible learners attending Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools and one renewable $3,000 scholarship for eligible learners attending New Horizon High School. Scholarship checks will be issued in August 2024.

There are two components required for the submission process:

Applications may be submitted in the following ways:

Online submission https://www.sd25.us/district/sd25-education-foundation/scholarship

Access the application link, fill out the application and submit online. Send the recommendation form link to the individuals you have requested to submit on your behalf and ask them to fill out and submit the form online.

Paper submission:

Print the application at the link provided, fill out and mail, email or deliver to the contact provided below: Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Attention: Courtney Fisher

3115 Pole Line Road

Pocatello, Idaho 83201

fisherco@sd25.us Recommendation forms may also be printed from the link provided and filled out by hand. Recommendations may be submitted by PCSD 25 interoffice mail, US postal service or dropped off personally.

Scholarship applications are due by March 8, 2024. The scholarship recipients will be announced the week of April 12, 2024.