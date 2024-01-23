Superintendent Degenfelder to host curriculum transparency event at Cody High School

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will host a hybrid media event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Park County School District #6 Board Meeting Room at the PCSD #6 Central Office.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder will launch the District Curriculum Transparency page on the WDE website, allowing parents quick access to their district's curriculum as outlined in the 2023-2027 WDE Strategic Plan.

The public will be able to watch live via the WDE Facebook page.