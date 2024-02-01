Nominations open for 2025 Idaho Teacher of the Year

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Education is again seeking nominations for the state’s most prestigious award for educators, CapEd Credit Union Idaho Teacher of the Year.

Applications to nominate a teacher are now open. The award is open to all Idaho public and charter school educators teaching any subject at any grade level. Nominations are due to the Idaho Department of Education by March 18.

“This contest is such an effective way for me, my department and the entire state to get to know some of the awe-inspiring educators that we have in classrooms all around Idaho,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “If you know of a teacher who’s gone above and beyond for their students, I’d encourage you to take a moment to let them know that their efforts are noticed and appreciated by nominating them for this honor.”

All nominated teachers will be notified on March 22 and will have until May 20 to submit their applications. A blue ribbon selection committee will then review each application, and the winning educator will be announced in the fall.

The 2024 Teacher of the Year, Trent Van Leuven, was selected from 69 nominees for his contributions to Career Technical Education (CTE). Van Leuven has taught at Mackey Jr./Sr. High School since 2014 where he has introduced students to a variety of hands-on CTE applications, including one-of-a-kind aquaculture facilities, campus greenhouses and other agriscience projects.

The 2025 Idaho Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award of $10,000 courtesy of CapEd Credit Union and will travel across the state to share with other educators, legislators and policymakers about teaching, curriculum, best practice and more. They will also serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.