Idaho ranks sixth in biggest reading score drop from 2019 to 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new nationwide survey finds one in three parents say their child suffers from pandemic-related learning loss, especially in reading and math. The Gem State ranked sixth in largest reading score drop from 2019 to 2022.

“About a third [of parents] are worried and concerned about the long term impacts of the pandemic on…their child's education,” 95 Percent Group’s Chief Academic Officer Laura Stewart said.

The survey shows more than one in 10 parents say their child is reading below average for their age and about 1 in 6 parents say their kid has a learning disability. Data shows half of those kids were diagnosed in 2022 or 2023.

Parents who took the survey were also asked what solutions they think are best to fight learning struggles.

The number-one thing "parents in the survey thought was going to be helpful for their students would be…in-school tutoring," Stewart said.

Almost a quarter of parents in the survey feel adding more school days would help kids. Meanwhile, 17% of parents want year-round school with intermittent breaks.

Stewart says it is the schools’ responsibility to teach children, but encourages parents to talk and read with their kids. She also recommends they work with schools and make sure teachers have the support and resources they need to best teach their students.

