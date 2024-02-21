New sixth to twelfth grade career technical charter school opening in Idaho Falls Fall 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new charter school, Elevate Academy, is opening in Idaho Falls in the fall of 2024.

The new sixth to twelfth grade career technical charter school offers education in Idaho’s industry needs. It aims to prepare students from all backgrounds to have successful careers after they graduate. It has local industry partnerships in construction, welding/manufacturing, business/marketing, and graphic design.

Elevate Academy East Idaho will hold a parent information night on Feb. 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Middle School. Parents can ask questions and determine if the new charter school is right for their child.

The school will be located at 1873 N Walton Ave, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401.

More information about Elevate Academy’s programs and values can be found here.