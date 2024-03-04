TCSD #1 kindergarten registration opens

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - As Teton County School District #1 prepares for the 2024-2025 school year, the district encourages families with an incoming kindergartener to register children starting March 4.

TCSD #1 includes seven elementary schools serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Jackson, Colter, Kelly, Munger Mountain, Moran, Wilson and Alta. Elementary schools are organized by neighborhoods or school attendance areas and the school a child attends depends on where they live, unless he or she is enrolled in the Dual Immersion Program at Munger Mountain Elementary. Parents must apply for the Dual Immersion program within the online registration prior to April 24. Informational videos are available on the District website to assist parents with this process.

Information about school attendance areas is available on the school district’s transportation page (under the Departments header) at www.tcsd.org.

To enroll in kindergarten in Teton County School District, students must be five years old by August 1. There is an exemption process for children whose 5th birthday falls between August 2 and September 15. For more information about the exemption process at 733-5302 or email agoe@tcsd.org.

Kindergarten Information and Registration: Information sessions for kindergarten parents will be held in person at each elementary school in March/April. Information about information nights and registration schedules are listed below:

Incoming Kindergarten Parent Nights: These sessions provide important information to parents whose children will be entering kindergarten in the Fall of 2024. Be sure to attend the information session for the school your child will attend. For families interested in enrolling their students in the Dual Immersion program, please attend the information night for the school within your attendance area and the mandatory information night for Munger Mountain Elementary. To find the school attendance areas, visit the Transportation Department on www.tcsd.org (listed under Departments).

Alta Elementary School https://aes.tcsd.org/ (307) 353-2472 Call With Any Questions Colter Elementary School https://ces.tcsd.org/ (307) 733-9651 (Bilingual Support Available) Thursday, March 145:30 - 6:30 pm Jackson Elementary School https://jes.tcsd.org/ (307) 733-5302 (Bilingual Support Available) Wednesday, April 17th5:30 - 6:30 pm Kelly Elementary School https://kes.tcsd.org/ (307) 733-2955 Call With Any Questions Moran Elementary School https://mes.tcsd.org/ (307) 543-2438 Call With Any Questions Munger Mountain Elementary https://mmes.tcsd.org/ (307) 733-3020 (Bilingual Support Available) for help completing the dual immersion application. Wednesday, April 10th5:30 - 6:30 pm Wilson Elementary School https://wes.tcsd.org/ (307) 733-3077 Wednesday, April 17th5:30 - 6:30 pm

Monday, March 4 - Dual Immersion Application is open and available within the online registration

- Dual Immersion Application is open and available within the online registration - Wednesday, April 24 -Dual Immersion Application period closes

-Dual Immersion Application period closes -Thursday, April 25 - Dual Immersion selection held Parent notifications will be sent by email and US mail on Friday, April 26.

- Dual Immersion selection held Friday May 3 - Deadline for parents to choose if accepting the spot at Munger Mountain Elementary

- Deadline for parents to choose if accepting the spot at Munger Mountain Elementary Friday May 17 - Kindergarten Registration Deadline for all schools

- Kindergarten Registration Deadline for all schools Spring 2024- Kindergarten Round Up: The screener will be held later in the Spring. More information will be shared at the kindergarten parent information sessions.

Kindergarten Round Up: The screener will be held later in the Spring. More information will be shared at the kindergarten parent information sessions. Tuesday, September 3 - First Day of School

If you are unable to register online, call your student’s school secretary Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 3:00 pm.