U of I marks record spring enrollment

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up for the sixth straight semester. 

While colleges and universities across the nation are experiencing declining enrollment, University of Idaho continues an upward trend. Total enrollment is up 5.8% to 11,408 and is the largest spring enrollment that the university has recorded in at least a decade.   

Undergraduate enrollment increased 4.6% to 6,807 over Spring 2023. First-time students are up 4.9% and transfers students are up 3.2%. Dual credit enrollment increased 28% to 1,959 over Spring 2023’s enrollment of 1,530. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,901 from Spring 2023’s enrollment of 1,933. Law school enrollment is up 6.2% to 413 students over spring 2023’s enrollment of 389.  

“Students and their families continue to see and appreciate the value of a degree from the University of Idaho,” President Scott Green said. “Our strong aid packages and support for our students shows in our continued enrollment growth.” 

